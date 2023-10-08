'He's a little yellow guy...': When Ryan Reynolds hilariously explained his method acting for Detective Pikachu

Ryan Reynolds’ performances consistently dazzle audiences with quick-witted humor, impeccable timing, and a charismatic presence. Whether in roles like Deadpool, where he seamlessly blends humor with action or as the voice behind Detective Pikachu, infusing charm into a CGI character, Reynolds continually showcases his comedic genius.

Ryan Reynolds explains his role as Detective Pikachu

In one of the YouTube videos by Ryan Reynolds, the undeniably funniest and most charming actor has opened up about his role and method of acting for Detective Pikachu. In the video, he said, “You know I lived it, I breathed it, I became the character. I spent the entire year as Detective Pikachu. Bringing detective Pikachu to the big screen is a privilege that I don't take lightly, every second of my energy is spent making this character come alive with the same exacting standards that the most discerning fans would have come to expect.”

He continued, “Now as many of you know I vanish into my roles. You know this is a funny anecdote. I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role. Well, I didn't show up at school because Detective Pikachu doesn't know who those two little girls are, who are they?”

In the video, Reynolds' wife Blake Lively chimed in, “They’re our daughters, he just left them.”

Reynolds further added, “He doesn't have a wife.”

Ryan Reynolds in the world of Pokemon

Reynolds continued to open up about how he became a character by immersing himself in the world of Pokemon. He said, “No he's a little yellow guy, lives in Rhyme City in a briar patch or something. I immerse myself completely within the world of Pokémon. I read about him, I live at his height, I tried to lose 182 pounds to match his weight until doctors intervened. The point is my daughters may never see their dad again but you can be damn sure that they're looking up at that big screen this summer and they're going to see Detective Pikachu.”

By the end of the video, Lively gives an ending laughing hilariously, “We’re not going.”

