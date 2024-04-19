Colin Jost Aims To Make A Splash With His Son's Swimming Skills

American comedian, actor, and writer Colin Jost provided an insider's view of life with his son. The Saturday Night Live comedian appeared on this week's episode of the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, sharing his favorite activities with his 2-year-old, Cosmo.

"Swimming is crucial for Cosmo, so I make sure we hit the pool or ocean as often as possible," the Tom and Jerry actor Colin Jost explains.

"At just 2 years old, he's already quite the swimmer, nearly swimming on his own—it's pretty impressive. And he's not just skilled in the water; he's also a bright and enjoyable kid," Jost further shared.

Colin Jost Recalls Precious Time With Son Cosmo

The comedian said, "I wasn't always into the competitive side of swimming, but I've always loved being in the water. I want to pass on this feeling of joy to him in various ways."

The How to Be Single actor then shared his close relationship with his grandfather, mentioning that his son Cosmo had the opportunity to spend a few years with him before he passed away.

"My grandpa was a remarkable man, and I'm eager to pass on aspects of him to Cosmo. Cosmo carries my grandpa's middle name and embodies many of his admirable traits, like the curiosity he possessed," SNL comedian Colin Jost shared with fondness.

"One of the last things he said to me, on his deathbed, was, Don't worry, I'm okay,” Jost recalled. "I hope to pass that sense of gratitude and grace to Cosmo. Whether it's something you teach or it's within you, having those qualities is truly invaluable," he said.

Colin Jost Shares Son With Wife Scarlett Johansson

In June, the 39-year-old actress Scarlett Johansson opened up to PEOPLE about filming Asteroid City only eight weeks after giving birth to her son, Cosmo.

"I hadn't worked," The Black Widow actress remembered. "Not only because of having a baby but also due to COVID. I hadn't filmed anything in about three years or so."

Scarlett Johansson, the BAFTA award-winning actress, shared her experience of balancing work and motherhood. "My husband, Jost, was a great support during this time. He could come and watch Cosmo while I was filming. He managed to come for about a week, which was really helpful, especially when you need someone to burp the baby in the middle of the night. It's wonderful having your partner there to lend a hand."

The Avengers actress also teased that he had a blast enjoying the perks of her work when he unexpectedly experienced a musical performance by Brazilian artist Seu Jorge while she was busy on set.

