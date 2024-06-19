‘He’s a Sweetheart’: The Bikeriders’ Austin Butler Recalls How It Was Working With Co-star Tom Hardy on Film's Set

The Bikeriders is a film that brings along great talents from the Hollywood industry together on the big screen. It has even become a movie that created sweet memories amongst its co-stars including Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and more.

The Elvis star shared his experience of working with Hardy, while the movie’s producer had a few more delightful moments to tell, during its premiere.

Austin Butler about The Bikeriders co-star Tom Hardy

The upcoming and one of the highly anticipated films just had its premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, June 17. While the red carpet of the film had a lot to offer, the actors from The Bikeriders had a few great memories that they created together with Tom Hardy during its filming.

Although, the This Means War actor’s role in the movie is a bit scary, as he is shown to be the leader of a biking gang, his co-star Austin Butler shared Hardy’s contradictory behavior on the set of their soon-to-be-launched movie.

Talking about his 46-year-old co-star, to Variety, the Elvis actor mentioned, “He’s a sweetheart.”

His comments come following the words of the producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, who called the Dark Knight Rises actor “a teddy bear.”

Their comments came during the premiere of the film that was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

A similar gesture by Tom Hardy was mentioned by actor Damon Herriman, who admitted that at first, he thought that Hardy would be scary, however, he noticed that the actor had an opposite and “lovely” personality.

Herriman further said that the Mad Max: Fury Road star used to roam on set hugging everyone.

“He was like, ‘How ya doing, mate? You alright?’ And then he’d give us all hugs. I loved him,” said Herriman while talking to the publisher.

Director Jeff Nichols about The Bikeriders

While sharing his memories from the set of The Bikriders, writer, and director Jeff Nichols stated that there was no use of CGI in his upcoming movie and that the actors rode their motorcycles without wearing a helmet.

He maintained that the motorcycles were “a 60-year-old machine” on which some celebrity was rolling at speed, that too without a helmet, making the shoot really scary.

The Bikeriders stars Butler and Hardy along with Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus, and more acclaimed actors.

The above-stated film will be released on June 21, 2024.

