'He’s an anchor who holds me down...': When Katy Perry gushed about her husband Orlando Bloom

Living in the public eye is not an easy task in the best of circumstances. For someone as famous as Katy Perry, it’s infinitely more difficult. Luckily for her, she has a life partner who is also used to life in the public eye and can understand and alleviate her anxieties as well.

Katy Perry on the valuable companionship of Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has had a perilous relationship with the media and her public image. Like most female pop stars, she has faced unnecessary criticism as well as overt sexualization, leading to struggles with her mental health too.

Though she has admitted to adopting transcendental meditation, therapy and an evolved perspective towards her life to help with those issues, the most significant contributor to her betterment has been none other than her husband Orlando Bloom. Crediting him with bringing a certain stability and calmness into her life, the American Idol judge was quite grateful for his presence in her life, when she opened up to Vogue India in 2020.

ALSO READ: ‘It was a song called Ocean Eyes...': When Katy Perry spoke about her first reaction to Billie Eilish’s song and expressed regret over not working with singer

“He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real. He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson,” the Roar singer had told Vogue India.

The singer credited the Lord of the Rings actor as someone who saw the real her, that is a girl from a conservative family, Katheryn Hudson and not the stage persona she presented to the world as Katy Perry. This quality of his helped her to connect with her image and have a better understanding of herself as well.

Katy Perry on the similarities between herself and Orlando Bloom

The Grammy-nominated singer finds that one of the reasons she works so well with Orlando Bloom is the fact that they are both quite similar to each other. Firstly, they’ve both had marriage experience previously with Perry’s marriage to comedian Russel Brand and Orlando Bloom’s brief marriage with former Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr.

The fact that they have both come from broken marriages only worked to strengthen their bond and help them become better partners to each other. For Katy Perry, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor brings a certain calmness to her life that is due to his sage-like nature.

Advertisement

“Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando,” the Harleys in Hawaii singer told Vogue India in 2020.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together for quite a long time now. Last, the couple made headlines when they enjoyed a family Summer vacation.

ALSO READ: Is Katy Perry planning to release new music amidst her legal battle of USD 15 million?