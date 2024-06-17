'He's Awesome': Tom Hardy Says He Wants To Team Up With The Bikeriders Costar Austin Butler Again

The Bikeriders will soon be hitting theaters, but it has already been making huge waves among moviegoers. Ahead of its release, one of its stars, Tom Hardy, has detailed his experience working with Austin Butler.

Let's learn what The Dark Knight Rises star feels about his co-star, who was previously seen in acclaimed movies such as Elvis.

Tom Hardy about Austin Butler

The Bikeriders has managed to bring together two great actors on screen. Tom Hardy will be seen alongside the talents of Austin Butler in this highly anticipated movie that explores a biking group and its struggles and rivalries.

While talking about his upcoming film, the Mad Max: Fury Road actor stressed how skilled Butler is.

"He's awesome. He's a really generous, sensitive soul, and a very capable artist," Hardy mentioned during his recent interview with Digital Spy.

While praising the acting talents of the Dune: Part Two star, Hardy went on to add that with his great potential, Butler has a lot to achieve in his life.

The This Means War actor further stressed that he would like to work with his co-star from The Bikeriders again, calling him “brilliant.”

About The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders is a movie directed by Jeff Nichols and is based on the book by Danny Lyon of the same name.

In this movie, Tom Hardy plays the character of Johnny, the head of a Chicago-based outlaw motorcycle club known as Vandals MC. Austin Butler plays the role of Benny, who is also part of the group. However, Butler's character soon finds himself at a crossroads, where he must choose to show his loyalty to the biking group or be with his partner Kathy.

The character of Kathy will be portrayed by Jodie Comer. With an already brilliant cast, The Bikeriders will also star The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus as a key character.

Additionally, fans are in for a treat as Challengers actor Mike Faist is also part of The Bikeriders and will be seen alongside Damon Herriman, Michael Shannon, and Boyd Holbrook. The movie premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last year.

The Bikeriders will be released in theaters on June 21, 2024.

