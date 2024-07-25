‘He’s Been Past It’: Drake’s Producer Gordo Reveals Rapper’s Emotions Following Feud With Kendrick Lamar

It has been months since the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar had raged. While in recent times K Dot released a music video taking aim at the One Dance rapper, Drake’s emotions have been recently revealed by his producer, Gordo.

Drake and Gordo have been friends for years and are known to collaborate on multiple tracks.

Drake’s producer Gordo reveals the rapper's emotions

There have been many diss tracks launched recently, and most of them include the two artists, Drake and Kendrick Lamar. However, talking about the Rich Baby Daddy artist, his producer Gordo has shared how he is feeling currently.

Talking to PEOPLE, Gordo mentioned, "He's been past it." The producer also added that the Laugh Now Cry Later artist is simply having a chill time, as he has just got off a year-long tour, It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?

For the unversed, Gordo’s comments come following the speculation made by Drake’s fans.

Further, talking to the publication, the producer has stressed on the fact that Drake seems to be happier and jolly.

Adding to his own words, Gordo also mentioned that people all over the internet are making it look like the On The Radar Freestyle artist is sad, by viewing any picture they see on the internet.

Gordo also called the photos available on social media a bad one that has been clicked from an outdated camera.

People are continually targeting him and keeping an eye out, speculating that the rapper's eyes are droopy and how they feel that he has not slept for days, but the fact, as stated by Gordo is that Drake is happy and “chilling” in his life.

The You Broke My Heart artist and Gordo became friends after the now producer had snuck into his concert, back when he was younger. He and Drake worked together for the first time on the 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef

All of the rap feuds began back in the month of March when Kendrick Lamar surprised his fans by appearing on Metro Boomin and Future’s track called Like What. Soon, the Canadian artist also started launching his diss tracks, with the first one of the hits being Push Ups.

With a lot of tracks, the last had come from K Dot, via a video of Not Like Us.

