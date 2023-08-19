'He’s either going to hate me or love me': When Selena Gomez admitted to having a 'huge crush' on USD 110 million worth MCU star

Selena Gomez has been having a gala time with episodes of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building releasing weekly, her song dropping in a few days, and her brand Rare Beauty doing well. If that wasn't enough she is also filming her cooking show Selena + Chef, which has already released four seasons, and is working on her upcoming studio album.

While her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber still makes waves years later, the pop star has time and again pointed out that she is single. Being single doesn't stop someone from having a crush and Gomez has divulged which MCU star she finds cute.

Which MCU star does Selena Gomez have a 'huge crush' on?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live back in 2015, the singer told host Andy Cohen who she was crushing on. "I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute? He's very cute," she gushed. Willie Geist, who was her fellow guest on the episode asked if this was the first time she was revealing this and the 31-year-old said yes. "Oh man, He's either going to hate me or love me." Cohen added, "I think he's going to love you."

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors

While the confession was cute, nothing really happened post that but years later in 2021, Evans did follow Selena on Instagram. The online activity sparked curiosity and soon after, it was reported that the Come and Get It hitmaker and the Captain America star were spotted together. The images showed them leaving the same studio and restaurant giving flame to dating rumors. The images when viral on the Internet but it was quite far from the truth.

Turns out that the images of Gomez and Evans were taken from different years. Meanwhile, the actress has still not followed him back on Instagram. While fans have repeatedly pointed out how cute they would look together, they haven't ever dated one another. At the moment, Gomez is single while Evans is dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. In November last year, People reported that the two have been seeing each other for more than a year.

A source told the portal that things between them are serious and they're in love. "Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," they added. He also revealed that he wants to marry, have a wife, kids and build a family. In the past, the Marvel star has also divulged how much he loves touching declarations of love and being sentimental.

