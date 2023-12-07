'He's given his heart, body and soul to that franchise': Halle Berry praises John Wick co-star Keanu Reeves at the Red Sea Film Festival

Oscar-winning actress, Halle Berry was in attendance at the Red Sea Film Festival which is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

By Marita Pinto
By Marita Pinto
Updated on Dec 07, 2023
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
  Berry shared her experience working with Keanu Reeves and on John Wick
  • Berry shared her experience working with Keanu Reeves and on John Wick

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry arrived for her career-spanning talk and master class at the Red Sea Film Festival's third installment. Halle Berry has been among the biggest names in Hollywood in the past few decades. Throughout her long and remarkable career, the X-Men actress has acted in a wide range of genres and projects.   

During the Red Sea Film Festival, the actress shared her experience working on X-Men films. Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry shared a screen in John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum. In the 2019 film, Halle Berry's character, Sofia Al-Azwar, met John Wick, who was fleeing from assassins across deserts, and he traded every trinket he owned for a favor

John Wick and Keanu Reeves on John Wick

Halle Berry shares experience on working in X-Men films and Keanu Reeves

Talking about her journey of acting in various franchise films, Berry mentioned working in X-Men films. "I mean, it's an amazing world. The mythology around the world. I think people love it. You know, I mean, it's, it's a high headcount."

She further added, "You know, sometimes you wonder is necessary but I think because of the way it's shot with the sort of surrealness of it all. I don't always think it's taken very seriously, which is, I think its saving grace, but I think it's beautifully shot."

 As is typical of John Wick films, the third entry in the series included some strong and dramatic action sequences. "The action is like, none I've ever seen, and Keannu is the best at it.  He's, I mean, and he's, he's, he's, you know, broken bones and caused himself a lot of issues.  You know, he's, he's, he's given his heart, body, and soul to that franchise.  He does, indeed.  He loves stuff as well and it's important to love what you do."

Halle Berry at the Red Sea Film festival

At the third Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Halle Berry was one of the well-known figures added to the popular In-Conversation sidebar section. Berry also discussed her experience working on X-Men films and her project with Angelina Jolie.

For those who do not know, Berry is an Academy Award winner for Best Actress. Apart from acting, she also ventured into directing. She made her directorial debut with the Netflix drama Bruised.

Latest Articles