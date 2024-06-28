‘He’s Gone Off Of It Little’: David Foster Reveals Why His Son Rennie Is On A Break From Drumming

Katharine McPhee and David Foster showed that love outshines age when they married in 2019 and their union became complete with the birth of their son, Rennie, who, at just 3 years old, delighted the public earlier this year. A viral video displayed Rennie drumming at one of his dad’s Washington, D.C., shows, which made headlines.

Despite the little one being unmixed and just banging along while Foster's drummer, JR Robinson, was playing, it's safe to say Foster's son is a gifted child who has inherited his father's traits. But, even though Rennie loves playing the drums, he is currently on a break from it.

"As a parent, you can't push them. It's like, you want to play the drums, and now what's next? So he's gone off of it a little bit. But he still loves to watch our drummer play and come to rehearsals, and he loves being on the road with us," Foster added.

Why does David Foster's son Rennie not play the drums anymore?

While Rennie charmed fans online with his natural drumming skills, Foster revealed that he is currently taking a little time off from perfecting his craft. "He's taking a little hiatus," Foster told PEOPLE. "He hasn't really been drumming for the past month or two."

Foster explained that there isn't any specific major reason for Rennie's break. "He's just a kid, and he's enjoying being on tour with Mom and Dad while they sing around the world," Foster said.

Moreover, reflecting on the viral clip of Rennie drumming, Foster added, "It was pretty amazing. He's been studying our drummer, JR Robinson, who's incredible, for the last year and a half and has figured it out on his own."

More about David Foster's illustrious career

David Foster, who was present as a guest mentor in American Idol's fifth season, is a longtime songwriter and producer who has won 16 Grammys, been nominated for 47, and is the genius behind massive hits like St. Elmo's Fire, You're the Inspiration and The Glory of Love.

He's also produced hits like All By Myself, Tell Him, and I Will Always Love You. He also recently announced a big concert at the Hollywood Bowl celebrating his 75th birthday, which will feature plenty of the stars he's worked with over the years.

His net worth is currently a whopping $150 million. Apart from his 3-year-old son, Rennie Foster also has five adult children from his previous four marriages.

