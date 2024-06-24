'He's Got a Bit of an Ego': Hollywood Insider Claims Justin Timberlake Has a 'Bad Reputation' in the Industry Amid His Arrest

Justin Timberlake, America's former golden boy, has lost his sheen. An arrest for DWI in Sag Harbor resulted in a young cop not recognizing the star, which shook his ego. As reported by Page Six, Justin said under his breath, "This is going to ruin the tour." The cop's response? “What tour? ” Despite performing in Chicago on Friday and Madison Square Garden next week, the 43-year-old singer seems to have lost his swagger.

Insiders reveal that his reputation in Hollywood isn't helping matters as his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, plummeted off the Billboard 200 after just four weeks. Combined with his unimpressed wife, Jessica Biel, and underwhelming ticket sales for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Timberlake appears to be experiencing some serious mid-life crisis problems.

A once-glorious American has lost much of his luster.

According to a well-placed Hollywood insider, Justin's album didn't do well and he isn't going to get big acting roles anytime soon. “I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the ass.”

“He’s got a bit of an ego,” said an industry insider. This past week's events, including Timberlake's glassy mug shot, show Timberlake is going through a serious mid-life crisis. The actress Jessica Biel is said to be "extremely upset" with her husband's antics, according to US Weekly. Even though Timberlake has traded on his dimpled good looks and sunny charm for decades, he hasn't had a great year.

He missed the No. 1 spot with Everything I Thought It Was for the first time since Justified in 2002. As soon as the record was released in March, it received criticism and sales were lower than usual.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour has also been a disappointment in terms of ticket sales. "His golden boy image is definitely dwindling," the Hollywood source said.