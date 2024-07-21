‘He's Great': RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak Praises Surreal Life: Villa Of Secrets Co-star Chet Hanks

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Kim Zolciak, 46, a former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, frankly recounted her experience on the forthcoming season of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, highlighting her surprising relationship with co-star Chet Hanks.

Zolciak claimed that her participation in the show occurred at a critical time in her divorce from Kroy Biermann, providing her with a much-needed reprieve from the troubles at home.

Zolciak embraces new experiences in Surreal Life

Thinking back on her first impressions, Zolciak acknowledged that before joining the show, she didn't know much about 33-year-old Chet Hanks. Nonetheless, she hinted at a good chemistry that formed during filming when she called him a "lovely man" in her interview with PEOPLE.

The show's trailer has already generated curiosity because it features Hanks and Zolciak in what appears to be a close hug, raising questions about the nature of their on-screen romance.

Zolciak's openness about her time on Surreal Life underscores her willingness to embrace new experiences during a period of personal transition. She emphasized the show as an opportunity for personal growth and exploration, suggesting that her interactions with the diverse cast, including Chet Hanks, enriched her perspective.

Kim Zolciak told a funny story of not recognizing Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. She described how she humorously contacted her daughter Brielle Biermann to inquire about "Chet," only to be gently informed that there is only one Chet in their world—Chet Hanks.

Advertisement

Moving on, Zolciak affectionately remembered the tight-knit group of eight members who had formed strong bonds throughout their two-week assignment. She underlined how the small group size encouraged tight ties, allowing everyone to get to know one another on a more intimate basis. According to Zolciak, the small setting fostered a strong sense of friendship between them.

When asked about the lasting impact of their time together, Zolciak stated that they had all become lifelong friends. She emphasized the joy and contentment they had felt together, stressing that everyone had valued the opportunity equally.

Zolciak's candid reflections

The Don't Be Tardy actress also admits that she frequently forgot that cameras were following her around, which may help to explain her moment of intimacy with Hanks in bed. She believes that people will just have to "wait and see" as to what transpired between them.

She spoke of how wonderful Chet was and remarked on how adorable he was. The actress mentioned that this season has brought them some incredible experiences. She praised him and emphasized their enlightening conversations.

Advertisement

She revealed that she had spoken with Chet the previous day about their ongoing communication. She said she wasn't sure what the cameras might have seen because she had been continuously videotaped for two weeks.

Zolciak laughed, admitting that she may have said something she didn't mean for them to hear. She wondered aloud what had actually happened. Zolciak told PEOPLE that being on the show provided her the courage to address issues she would not ordinarily discuss.

She stated she needed time away from her usual settings to get clarity throughout her divorce and focus more on herself. Zolciak admitted that she opted not to divulge some elements of her life during the previous year and a half out of worry for her children, which resulted in misunderstandings. She indicated a desire to remain anonymous but expected that viewers would be surprised by some of what she was going through.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You Will Be Seeing Me': Kenya Moore Confirms She Is Here To Say Amid Reports Of RHOA Suspension