'He's Just Chilling': Drake's Producer Gordo Claims Drake is 'Past' the Kendrick Lamar Feud; Deets Inside

In the rap world, a fued often grabs attention and gets people talking. Recently, there was a big clash between Drake and Kendrick Lamar that had everyone buzzing. But Drake's producer, Gordo, says Drake isn't bothered anymore and is feeling positive.



Earlier this year, things kicked off when Kendrick Lamar unexpectedly dissed Drake on Metro Boomin and Future's song Like What. This started a series of diss tracks and online digs between the two famous rappers. With each new song and post, their feud got more intense, drawing the focus of the music world and fans around the globe.

Drake Moves On: Gordo reveals rapper's post-feud mindset

But just as it started, the conflict seems to have calmed down. In May, both rappers put out what seemed like their last diss tracks—Kendrick with Not Like Us and Drake with The Heart Part 6. Since then, people have been wondering how Drake has been dealing with everything that happened.



In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Gordo, Drake's longtime producer and friend, provided insight into the rapper's current mindset. "He's been past it," Gordo affirmed. Even though there was a lot of back-and-forth between them through words and music, Drake has now moved on and is concentrating on other parts of his career.

Gordo talked about what Drake has been up to lately. He mentioned Drake's long tour and how he's now focusing on new music projects. "He literally did a tour for like a year. I think he's just chilling," Gordo shared.



The producer also debunked any notions that Drake might be affected negatively by the feud. "Despite fans speculating about Drake feeling low after his unofficial defeat, Gordo claims the rapper has actually been in a pretty chipper mood throughout his feud with Lamar," PEOPLE reported. Gordo emphasized that Drake has been happy and upbeat, contrary to what some media portrayals might suggest.



Moreover, Gordo highlighted the positive impact of the feud on their friendship and creative collaboration. "We've hung out even more amid the highly publicized beef, which we've had to navigate while also piecing together [Drake's] upcoming debut album under his new alias, Diamante," Gordo explained. This indicates that despite the public drama, Drake and Gordo have strengthened their bond and are focusing on producing new music together.



Speaking about their professional relationship, Gordo reflected on their journey from acquaintances to close friends and collaborators. "I remember I snuck into his concert one time when I was younger," Gordo recalled fondly. Over time, their connection grew, leading to numerous successful musical projects.



Gordo also teased fans about what's to come, hinting at Drake's involvement in his upcoming album, Diamante, set to release on July 26. The album, which features a track titled Sideways with Drake, is expected to showcase Gordo's evolution in the house music scene. He expressed excitement about collaborating with Drake again, describing it as validation for his work in today's music landscape.

Gordo shares: Drake is in high spirits and fully focused on music

As for Drake's current state of mind, Gordo assured fans that the rapper is in good spirits and focused on his music. "He's pretty jolly... The guy's been happy as s---, to be honest. He's chilling," Gordo reiterated. This reassures fans that, despite the ups and downs of the feud, Drake remains resilient and enthusiastic about his career.



While the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar captured headlines and sparked intense debate among fans, Drake seems to have moved past it all. With his producer Gordo confirming that Drake is in a positive and relaxed state, fans can look forward to his upcoming projects, including his collaboration with Gordo on the album Diamante.

