'He's just like his mom': Camila Alves rubbish Matthew McConaughey's 'stoner' personality after talking about his mother

The long-awaited moment finally arrived in the world of television as Kim Cattrall reprised her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the thrilling Season 2 finale of Max's continuation series, And Just Like That... Amidst excitement and surprise, Samantha's return brought a mix of emotions and unexpected revelations for fans.

Samantha's Memorable Call

In a heartwarming twist, Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones made her grand entrance back into our lives during the Season 2 finale. The episode unveiled a delightful scene where Samantha calls her longtime friend Carrie from her London abode. With a tinge of disappointment, Samantha revealed that her flight had been delayed, causing her to miss the much-anticipated farewell dinner at Carrie's old apartment. Interestingly, Carrie hadn't even informed her about the dinner, leading to a playful yet emotional exchange between the two friends.

A Mix of Emotions

Samantha's call wasn't short of emotional highs and lows. While Samantha confessed that she hadn't been informed about the dinner by Carrie herself, she playfully disclosed that Miranda and Charlotte had spilled the beans. Her initial reaction? Oh, I'm f–king furious! Samantha's intention was to surprise Carrie by jetting into New York for a single night, solely to pay her respects. She insisted on speaking to Carrie's apartment directly, thanking it for being a fabulous, fabulous flat, with her charming British accent making an appearance due to her extended stay in London. With warmth and genuine affection, Samantha bid adieu with a cheerful "Ta, and cheerio... and have a great night," leaving Carrie with a warm smile.

Kim Cattrall's Return

Kim Cattrall's absence from the initial cast lineup of And Just Like That... was keenly felt by fans. However, the unexpected return of Samantha Jones in Season 2 was a pleasant surprise for all. Despite initial doubts, news broke in May that Cattrall would be reprising her role. HBO's Casey Bloys personally took charge of the negotiations, highlighting the significance of Samantha's character in the legacy of the show. Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) aptly described the return as a beautiful acknowledgment of the enduring friendship that has spanned 25 years since the debut of Sex and the City on HBO.

