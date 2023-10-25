'He's just really...' When Hailey Bieber expressed 'love' for Justin Bieber for the first time post his break-up with Selena Gomez in 2015

Back in 2016, Hailey Bieber (Baldwin at the time) opened up about her dating rumors with Justin Bieber for the first time. Here's what she said during the interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Hailey confessed love for Justin for the first time

Hailey Bieber formerly known as Hailey Baldwin, described Justin as "really funny," stating that "He's really funny. We have a good time together, he's just really sweet. He's a good kid, he has a good heart and I love him." Her statement echoed the comments made by Justin Bieber in an interview with GQ magazine where he described Hailey as "someone I really love."

Rumors of their romantic involvement started circulating in December 2015. This happened when Justin Bieber, 21 at the time brought the 19-year-old Hailey along for a family vacation. Later, he even shared a picture on Instagram showing the two of them locking lips. But neither of them commented anything further. Hailey shared at the time that "Both my parents like him a lot."

Hailey Bieber addresses rumors of dating Justin while he was with Selena

In another instance in 2022, Hailey addressed long-standing rumors about "stealing" her husband, Justin, from his ex, pop star Selena Gomez. She did this during an interview on Alex Cooper's Spotify podcast Call Her Daddy. Hailey firmly denied these claims, asserting that “When him or I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point."

She further stated, “It’s not in my character to mess with someone’s relationship … I’m not interested in doing that and I never was … I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

Hailey and Justin started dating in early 2016, and they have been friends since around 2011. Justin confirmed their relationship a month later in a GQ interview. However, Hailey clarified that they weren't an exclusive couple at the time since Justin was about to head out on tour.

But on that point, it is worth noting that while Hailey and the Peaches singer started dating in 2016, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez called it quits in 2018 after getting back together in 2017. And then Hailey and Justin officially got married in 2018.

