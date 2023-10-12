‘He’s like my little brother...': When Ellen DeGeneres trolled Selena Gomez for THIS Justin Bieber statement

Back when Selena Gomez appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, the host roasted her by playing her a clip from September 22, 2010. In the video, the singer told Ellen that Justin is like her younger brother, which in hindsight couldn’t have been further from the truth. Selena Gomez opened up about Bieber and their relationship which she clearly could not hide from the public for a very long time. Here’s what she had to say about her then-boyfriend.

What Selena Gomez had to say then about her relationship with Justin Bieber

DeGeneres recalled and reminded Gomez of her false statement about dating the Canadian singer, where she claimed, “No, no. He’s like my little brother, that’s weird to me.” Ellen asked the Disney star what she had to say for herself at that point. The host questioned, “Ah okay I don't know, well you were trying to hide it still right?” She continued, “But then now you've made it public. Now you all went to the Vanity Fair party and made me a fool.”

In her response to Ellen’s question, the singer explained, “I promise you, I didn’t. He’s just.. he’s just sweet.”

Selena Gomez accepted that Justin Bieber was not like her little brother

DeGeneres continued to ask Gomez, “He is, he’s as sweet as can be. But he’s not like your little brother right? Or is he?” The Rare Beauty founder then denied it and told her that Justin is a fantastic guy. Ellen expressed to Selena that she can’t hide it forever. The host then revealed that she knew the young couple were sneaking around and it’s crazy as the two were huge stars which will make it not so easy to hide the news.

“The little brother is not someone you want to date you,” the Primetime Emmy Award holder went on, “that would be, that would be weird no. It would be wrong and weird in so many ways.”

Eventually, Ellen also surprised the Rare beauty founder with a yellow cushion which had Justin’s face printed on it in a heart. “You’re apart from Justin Bieber and I don’t want you to miss him too much,” she said. Gomez accepted it very gracefully and thanked her saying “you’re gonna make me sleep with this every night, thank you for that.”

For the unversed, its been 12 years to this episode now. Speaking of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, they parted ways long back and have both moved on to their different ways. Justin has been married to model Hailey Rhode Bieber since 2018 whereas Gomez was reportedly most recently linked with singer Zayn Malik. However, the Single Soon singer has maintained that she is single.

