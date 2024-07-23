'He's My Plus One': Blake Lively Attends Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere With Ryan Reynolds; Fuels Cameo Rumors Further

Blake Lively attended the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine alongside her plus-one, Ryan Reynolds who happens to be Deadpool himself. She was seen in New York City recently for the premiere of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's highly anticipated superhero film slated to be released on July 26.

But there's more. Lively seemed to have fueled Lady Deadpool cameo rumors in a very subtle manner, leaving fans guessing.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds grace the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere

The couple, who got married in 2012, arrived at the red carpet together on July 22 during the worldwide premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. During the same event, a humorously verbose Lively was heard talking to People, saying it kind of felt like Ryan was giving her support rather than vice versa.

The Gossip Girl icon said, "I feel like he's my plus one. That's the energy I'm giving." She jokingly thanked Ryan Reynolds for his support.

The premiere followed a highly publicized summer press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, where Reynolds and co-star Hugh Jackman made stops at several major cities including Seoul, Berlin, London, and Shanghai. Through social media platforms like Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her husband alongside some funny words encouraging him to not forget about his promotional duties but also jokingly stating he should miss her.

Lively continued to show her support for Reynolds by posting on Instagram, where she highlighted how she believes her influence is reflected in the Deadpool franchise. She listed different millennial-centered instances such as referencing Harry Potter, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, or having Céline Dion dance break that are believed to represent their actual relationship off-screen.

She wrote in her caption, "it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud."

Blake Lively fuels cameo as Lady Deadpool rumors

There has been talk among fans ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine release wondering if The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star might join Ryan on screen. On July 22, she shared an Instagram post praising Reynolds’ work on the third Deadpool film, including a photo of her kissing him in his Deadpool costume on set. A recent trailer showing a brief glimpse of Lady Deadpool sparked these rumors.

Moreover, Lively showed up at the red carpet wearing a red jumpsuit and high ponytail because the suit is inspired by Deadpool. Thus, fueling further speculations amid the couple's famously romantic social media banter. Fans anxiously are waiting for the release date which is July 26 to confirm if indeed she would be portraying Lady Deadpool or not.

Meanwhile, as of now, on the work front, Blake Lively returns to the big screen officially on August 9 with the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's delightful chemistry in Deadpool & Wolverine hits the theatres on July 26.

