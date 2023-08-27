'He’s not creepy': When Millie Bobby Brown invited criticism for defending 'stalker' Joe Goldberg from You

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, once faced significant controversy when she defended Joe Goldberg, the main character from the popular Netflix show You. The show, praised for its complex depiction of a possessive and murderous protagonist, sparked debates about the thin line between love and obsession. Millie's initial remarks, where she praised Joe's feelings for the female lead, received backlash and prompted discussions about how unhealthy relationships are shown on screen.

When did the Millie Bobby Brown train take an unexpected turn?

It all started when, in an Instagram story, Millie had expressed her support for Joe's character, asserting, “So I just started that new show You… He’s not creepy, he’s in love with her and it’s okay… By the way, I know everybody is gonna say ‘Ahhh, he’s a stalker, why would you support that?!’ But like, he’s in love with her… just watch the show and don’t judge me on my opinion.”

ALSO READ: 'I really wanted that role': When Millie Bobby Brown felt 'disheartened' after being rejected from USD 1.5 billion franchise

However, her perspective invoked a range of reactions from fans and observers alike. Certain social media users didn't quite see eye to eye with her. They pointed out the not-so-great message in making Joe's not-so-great actions seem all romantic and swoon-worthy. They had a point – glorifying his stalking and violent tendencies could've sent the wrong idea, especially to younger audiences who might've thought that kind of behavior is totally cool.

Advertisement

At that time, Twitter was flooded with opposing opinions against Brown. One user mentioned, “Can everyone tell @PennBadgley to talk to Millie Bobby Brown and let her know that Joe is a creepy stalker, please and thanks.” While another user argued: “Millie Bobby Brown saying that it doesn’t matter that Joe from ‘You’ is a serial killer because he’s in love with beck is strong 14 year old energy.”

ALSO READ: 'He was like I miss you so much': When 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her 'friendship' with Drake and fans called it 'grooming'

When the Stranger Things actress revisited her opinion

Despite the initial backlash, Millie later revisited her opinion after she watched the complete first season of the show. She stated, “so I just finished You and, I guess the other day I made a video. I was on episode two, I guess I gathered an analysis too quickly.”

She acknowledged her change in perspective, admitting that Joe's actions indeed aligned with the definition of a stalker. "I just watched episode ten; he's most definitely a stalker. But it was a really great show, so I’m really excited for season two. My bad if I upset anyone." she stated.

ALSO READ: 'I just got crucified': When Millie Bobby Brown spoke about being 'sexualized' as a child and called it 'gross'