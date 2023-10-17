‘He's nothing without writers’: Revisit the time John Krasinski opened up about filming The Office with Steve Carell

Unlike their onscreen appearance, John Krasinski and Steve Carell have been best of friends off-screen. While they both were seen on one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, The Office , their character did not quite fit well together. The sitcom centered around the people who worked at the Dunder Mifflin paper company and featured iconic characters like the boss, Michael Scott, quirky salesman Dwight Schrute , and many others. It also had Krasinski as Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly played by Jenna Fischer, who are considered to be a fan-favorite couple in the pop culture world. However, sharing about the lead character of Steve, Krasinski once jokingly said that he is nothing without writers.

John Krasinski jokingly shared that Steve Carell is nothing without the writers

In the TV series, Michael and Jim were in competition with one another or even got on each other's nerves as they also had plenty of sweet moments. Talking about the show, John Krasinski was in conversation with Conan O’Brien. When the host asked “How do you not laugh when you're working with him? Cause you have to say stay straight,” Krasinski replied saying, “The simple answer to that is you don't. You break all the time. He's nothing without writers,” as everyone laughed.

The two characters couldn't have been more different, they still had a mutual respect for each other. As the actor was present at the talk show during the filming of the second season, he added, “he gets going, once he gets going. he actually knows exactly how to get us laughing right.” Krasinski revealed that Carell knew when anyone would get emotional and he would lose it. “there was this one scene where he asked me to help him and I didn't really want to help him. And he says, "I don't know. I really have it tough. And you know everybody in this office, you think Santa has it tough, but Santa has elves,” added the actor.

John Krasinski called Steve Carell leaving the show as "completely bittersweet" feeling

Shooting the last episodes with Steve Carell was a "completely bittersweet," feeling for Krasinski. "It's an insanely special relationship we have with each other on the show, and Steve's leaving is the first time we've been snapped out of it and had to think about how much we all rely on each other. No one can replace him,” said the actor.

