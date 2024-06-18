Sabrina Carpenter recently revealed that she collaborated with music producer, Jack Antonoff on around half of her upcoming sixth studio album, Short N' Sweet. The recent smash track by Carpenter, Please Please Please, was co-written and produced by the longtime collaborator of Taylor Swift. As Jack faced criticism for his allegedly repetitive producing style, Carpenter took a stand to defend her friend.

Sabrina Carpenter shuts down trolls criticizing Jack Antonoff

Recently, social media critics feel Antonoff's monotonous producing style has destroyed the music of their favorite artists. However, Sabrina Carpenter stood up for her friend and producer as she slammed those who criticized Jack Antonoff's monopolistic influence on the music industry. Sabrina told Rolling Stone, "F**k them all. I think he’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met.”

Antonoff has collaborated with artists such as Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Florence and the Machine, Carly Rae Jepsen, Clairo, and many more. He is a major collaborator of Taylor Swift. According to several internet critics after her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift's vast influence allegedly created a style monopoly in modern pop music.

Carpenter, who opened for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, responded to the criticism by claiming that Antonoff's numerous collaborations are the result of pure talent. "He can literally touch every instrument in the room and make it sound magical," Carpenter said. "He also works very fast, which I really appreciate because I work very fast."

Advertisement

Antonoff told Rolling Stone that Carpenter is becoming one of the biggest young pop stars, and her song is such a statement of expressing yourself, not just lyrically, but sonically.

Sabrina Carpenter's rise to fame

Carpenter recently spoke about how her sudden rise to fame has changed her life. Her two most recent and popular songs, Espresso and Please Please Please, are now on the top of Spotify's list of songs and have been acclaimed by fans as the summer's must-listen tracks. On August 23, the singer will release her upcoming album, Short N' Sweet.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter Shares Heartfelt Post As She Performs At Wembley Stadium For First Time: 'You’Ve Been So Good to Me UK'