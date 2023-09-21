‘He’s quite possibly the biggest…’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed who was first person to see Deadpool movie

Ryan Reynolds, the actor widely recognized for his role in the red spandex movie Deadpool, The actor is one of the most grounded and humble actors out there. Reynolds never fails to put a smile on his fans faces, whether through engaging in a fun banter with fans or posting updates on his social media with a witty caption. Although he wins hearts just for his amazing acting skills in his movies. But there was once an instance when Ryan Reynolds went the extra mile for his young fan, who was suffering from cancer, and held a special screening for him before his film came out in 2016. Reynolds posted about this on his Facebook account.

Ryan Reynolds held a special screening of Deadpool for his young fans in 2016

Deadpool smashed various box office records, but Ryan Reynolds granted a young cancer patient the opportunity to see the picture before anybody else.

In 2016, Reynolds disclosed on his Facebook page that he did a special screening for his film for Connor McGrath, a little child hospitalized in Edmonton, Alberta, who was a huge fan of the Marvel superhero who was also diagnosed with late-stage cancer. Deadpool gained unique healing abilities after undergoing a special experiment.

Reynolds captioned a photo of himself with McGrath; he wrote, "This is my friend, Connor McGrath. He's possibly the biggest Deadpool fan on earth. He was also the first person to watch the Deadpool movie. Connor, like Wade Wilson, is attempting to put cancer in the rearview mirror."

Reynolds said, "Alberta, show Connor the movie at his hospital. Of course, Deadpool was right up his alley because Connor's the funniest, potty-mouthed Canadian mercenary I've ever met."

Ryan Reynolds is set to receive the Robin Williams Legacy Laughter Award

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds will receive the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award. He will be honored during the 11th annual Revels and Revelations. This year's fundraiser will take place on October 9 at City Winery New York in New York City.

Glenn Close's mental-health nonprofit organization is called BC2M. Each year, his children, Zak, Zelda, and Cody, present the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award during a fundraiser in his honor. Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, the Smith family, Dan and Eugene Levy, and Melissa McCarthy are among the previous honorees.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is currently busy working on his upcoming films, Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends, both slated to release next year.

