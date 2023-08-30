'He's so transporting': Emily Blunt once revealed her 'secret language' with Cillian Murphy on Oppenheimer set

In the world of acting, the chemistry between co-stars can elevate performance to new heights. Emily Blunt reveals her unique rapport with Cillian Murphy and sheds light on the special bond they share while working on the set of Oppenheimer.

Familiar faces Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy collaborate

Blunt and Murphy, who both play pivotal roles in Oppenheimer, have a history of collaboration. Having previously worked together on A Quiet Place Part II, their established friendship and shared understanding allowed them to seamlessly bring the complex dynamics of J. Robert Oppenheimer and Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer's marriage to the screen. She said to NBC "I adore him as a person. He's a friend — I loved working with him before. We have a lot of trust with each other. And so it does lead to freedom in a scene with somebody when you just have a sort of history with them. It's like a sort of secret language or something."

The power of connection between Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy

Blunt praised Murphy's presence and their shared history, describing it as a "secret language." Their mutual trust and familiarity created an atmosphere of freedom during scenes, allowing for an organic and immersive portrayal. Blunt particularly appreciated Murphy's ability to transport audiences, infusing their performances with a dynamic energy that transcends the written page. She said, "So we understood all the nuance of how the other one liked to work but I think the scenes with Cillian because he's so transporting, they always sort of take on a different life than what's on the page and that's why I love working with him so much."

As Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy united their talents to depict the tempestuous relationship of the Oppenheimers, their genuine connection behind the scenes undoubtedly contributed to the authenticity of their on-screen chemistry. Blunt's insight into their collaborative process provides a glimpse into the intricate web of relationships and emotions that make Oppenheimer a captivating cinematic experience and maybe it is one of the reasons for becoming the blockbuster hit it has become.

