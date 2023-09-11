'He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to': When Hailey Bieber revealed marriage with Justin was a challenging rollercoaster

Hailey and Justin Bieber's relationship and marriage have been widely debated over the years. From their whirlwind romance to their surprising wedding months later, the Internet loves to dissect every single detail of their life. The model and the singer have been open about the struggles and learnings from their marriage, especially with the amount of scrutiny and controversy they have to face and wade through on a regular basis in their lives.

The online drama between the couple and Justin's former girlfriend pop star Selena Gomez also doesn't seem to end. Fans continue to pit Hailey and the Lose You To Love Me against each other. Here's what the founder of Rhode said in an interview from last year about her marriage to Justin and the challenges she has faced on the rollercoaster ride together.

ALSO READ: 'Does anybody even take me seriously?': When Hailey Bieber struggled with self-doubt and insecurity before turning entrepreneur by launching Rhode

When Hailey Bieber revealed marriage with Justin was challenging

During a conversation with Harper's Bazaar in 2022, Hailey talked about how life is always changing day to day, week to week, and year to year. Referring to their health scares that happened last year, she explained that it's important to figure out how to deal with things as they come. She also mentioned the 'For better or for worse' wedding vow and added that it's pretty real in a marriage. For the unversed, Hailey underwent heart surgery last year.

This happened after she suffered a stroke condition caused by a blood clot in her brain. On the other hand, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and was hospitalized after his face got partially paralyzed due to the condition. The socialite added that even though it was a hard time, it brought them together as they navigated the health scenarios together. "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," Hailey told the magazine.

She explained that every time she goes somewhere for a work event, she can't wait to come back and hang out with Justin. The media personality felt it was because of the effort they put on both sides. Hailey disclosed that her husband is her best friend but it still takes a lot of work to make it work. The 26-year-old successful entrepreneur also referred to their future together and the family she'll someday have with the 29-year-old Baby hitmaker.

When Hailey Bieber talked about having kids with Justin

"When kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work," she disclosed. Despite rumors of Hailey being pregnant for months, the model is not pregnant and she has quietly shut down reports by flaunting her abs and enjoying alcohol on a girls trip to Mexico. Hailey and Justin are frequently spotted on date nights and at public events like the US Open and Beyonce's birthday concert.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber hangs out with Kim Kardashian at Beyonce's concert, Justin chats with Kris Jenner amidst Kylie-Timothee romance