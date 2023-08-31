'He’s such a dork, isn’t he?': When Emily Blunt shut down rumors on Ryan Gosling entering USD 378 million MCU franchise

Actress Emily Blunt addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Ryan Gosling's potential involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), shedding light on Gosling's outlook on playing a superhero despite prior comments suggesting otherwise.

Ryan Gosling's past hints and reversals

In July 2022, Ryan Gosling hinted at his interest in taking on a superhero role, singling out Ghost Rider as a character he'd consider portraying. Although he was previously linked to the possibility of playing Nova in the MCU, he debunked those claims. Gosling further reaffirmed his superhero aspirations during the press tour for The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers. He said "I hope they (the Russos) can manifest this MCU thing… I think that would be cool.”

Emily Blunt's definitive statement on Ryan Gosling in the MCU

In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Emily Blunt candidly dismissed any notions of Gosling's enthusiasm for donning the superhero mantle. Blunt said that she had directly asked Gosling about the possibility, and his response was a resolute "No, he doesn't." The conversation also unveiled Blunt's playful camaraderie with Gosling, as she humorously referred to him as a "dork" for his superhero inclinations. Blunt said, "He’s such a dork, isn’t he? I’m gonna really have beef with him about that." She continued, saying that the two of them were "wearing it as a badge of honor" for not having played a superhero up to this point in their careers.

Emily Blunt's statement, though definitive, does not conclusively determine Ryan Gosling's future in the realm of comic book movies. While her remarks suggest Gosling's current disposition, the fluid nature of the entertainment industry leaves room for potential surprises. Despite Blunt's clarification, speculations continue as to whether Gosling might one day embrace a superhero role. As the MCU expands and evolves, the possibilities for casting choices remain open, making Gosling's superhero prospects a captivating topic of discussion among fans and observers alike.

