'He's such an inspiration to me': Alexandra Grant calls Keanu Reeves 'kind, very high-level person' while talking about her art

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in the industry. He is known for his calming but charming mannerisms, and you might run out of oxygen trying to find someone who has a bad thing to say about the star. Well, now in a recent interview Alexandra Grant, who has been in a relationship with the actor for 5 years now, opened up about her relationship, and how he inspires her.

Alexandra Grant on her relationship with Keanu Reeves

While talking to People Magazine Grant opened up about her relationship with Reeves. She said, "What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads." She admitted it was refreshing to his new approach to problem-solving, as the artist added, "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?'"

She added, "He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard." The 50-year-old shared her and her partner's different ways of artistry. She stated, "My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object," while the actor's process is the opposite of hers. Alexandra continued, "He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. There's a relationship." The artist went on to use a metaphor to explain the difference in how Keaunu and her art are different. She compares making a movie to "a cruise ship" that requires a lot of people to make. While she compares her field of creativity to being a " small speed-boat" but admits that it is much more "nimble."

How has Alexandra Grant's art changed after she met Keanu Reeves

The 50-year-old admitted that her art has changed since she met her longtime boyfriend Reeves. Alexandra shared, "I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, 'I can see that your work has gotten happier.'" The accomplished artist conveyed that since her relationship started, her art's become "happier."

