‘He’s taking it really hard’ according to a source as Zac Efron’s travel show gets canceled only after 2 episodes

After only two episodes on network television, Zac Efron's travel show was abruptly canceled, leaving the actor with a bruised ego. Due to an astonishing lack of interest, the 35-year-old former High School Musical star's adventure travelogue, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, has been pulled from The CW. His career and self-esteem have both been severely damaged by this. The second lowest viewership the network has ever seen was for the second program, which only attracted 232,000 viewers. Efron is taking the show's cancellation very hard, according to a friend, as he had great hopes for its success. The friend revealed to the National Enquirer "To find out so few people were interested was crushing. He’s taking it really hard.”

What was Down to Earth with Zac Efron about

In the series, which initially premiered on Netflix, Zac travels to exotic locations to focus on environmental and energy issues while satisfying his personal wanderlust. However, the show failed to capture the audience's attention, leading to its cancellation on The CW. “That is the biggest blow about getting canceled — Zac enjoyed traveling on someone else’s dime,” said a friend.

Zac Efron's career trajectory

Zac Efron's career trajectory has been facing challenges since his involvement in the 2019 Ted Bundy film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which received mixed reviews. Despite a second season of his travel show airing in November 2022, his professional prospects appear uncertain. Efron's upcoming project, the wrestling biopic The Iron Claw, might hold the key to whether he can recover from this career setback.

Zac Efron in The Iron Claw

Zac Efron's transformation for A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw has sparked significant interest. The movie tells the real-life story of the wrestling Von Erich brothers and is directed by Sean Durkin. Efron, known for his role in High School Musical, has visibly bulked up for the role, displaying a more muscular physique. His co-star, Jeremy Allen White, who plays Kerry Von Erich, is also undergoing a major physical transformation for the film. Beyond the impressive abs, the movie delves into the lives of the wrestling brothers, offering a unique angle for an indie film backed by A24.

