‘He’s talking progressively’: When Andrew Garfield spoke about playing a spiritual role in Silence

Andrew Garfield has swooned the audiences with his portrayal of the Amazing Spider-Man and many audiences still wish him to return for more instalments of TASM movies. Garfield’s accomplishments include an Oscar nomination that has mantled his acting capabilities in Hollywood. Unlike his other roles, the actor once challenged himself as he played a spiritual lead in Martin Scorsese ’s film, Silence. He played Jesuit in the movie, but he didn't expect to fall in love with Jesus as he once shared about his experience.

Andrew Garfield compromised himself for the character in Silence

Preparing to play a featured role in a Martin Scorsese film is not an easy job. During the world premiere of the movie, Silence, held at the Vatican, Pope Francis praised the actor and joked that Andrew Garfield deserved to be ordained, as per The Guardian . Reacting to the compliment, the Oscar-nominated actor said, “I love the pope – he’s a really progressive guy. He’s talking progressively about the LGBTQ community. He’s turning the dial up slowly, by however much he can. He’s doing that ‘slow work of God’ stuff.”

For the actor, working on the movie is still “reverberating” him as he considered it as “a meditation and a prayer.” Later in the conversation, Garfield paused and realized this might sound self-congratulatory as he added, “But I loved the pope before he was even aware of my existence.” To prepare for the role, he became an immersive preparer, as he studied to be a Jesuit priest for a year, practicing St Ignatius of Loyola’s prescribed meditations on Christ’s life, visualizing every gospel one by one, including his journey from Via Dolorosa to Calvary.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor refrained from s*x and starved himself

While preparing for the role of a 17th-century Jesuit priest in the 2016 Martin Scorsese film Silence, the actor underwent a remarkable physical transformation. He ventured into the world of method acting with the movie and got into the skin of his role with some extreme practices such as remaining celibate for six months, and fasting till the point he began losing weight, among others. Andrew Garfield revealed he abstained from s** and food as he shared, “I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of s** and food at that time.”

