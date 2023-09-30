‘He’s the sweetest most affectionate little man’: Khloe Kardashian shares son Tatum's resemblance to her dad and brother

Khloé Kardashian, renowned star of The Kardashians, opened up about her youngest son, Tatum. Responding to a fan's inquiry on X (formerly known as Twitter), Khloé lovingly shared how her 13-month-old son is a heartwarming reminder of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., and her brother, Rob Kardashian.

A sweet resemblance

Khloé Kardashian fondly describes her son, Tatum, as "the sweetest most affectionate little man." In a heartfelt sentiment, she reveals that Tatum's personality and demeanor evoke memories of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., and her brother, Rob Kardashian. This touching resemblance has undoubtedly added depth and significance to her experience as a mother.

The fan who initiated the conversation observed the striking physical resemblance between Tatum and Khloé's late father, reinforcing the idea that certain family traits and qualities endure through generations.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian and son Tatum rock matching blue outfits at Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower, share cute video

Khloé Kardashian on embracing motherhood of two

Khloé Kardashian, who welcomed Tatum in August 2022 via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, shares a glimpse of her joy as a mother of two. Following Tatum's arrival, she expressed her elation, stating that she was on "cloud nine." Her journey to provide her daughter, 5-year-old True Thompson, with a sibling had been a cherished thing.

In a touching reflection on parenthood, Khloé also highlighted the lessons she learned from her late father, emphasizing his remarkable ability to balance work and family life. The Kardashian family's close bond and presence in one another's lives continue to be a source of love and support.

Khloé's brother, Rob Kardashian, shares a special connection with her, evident in their exchanges and heartfelt tributes. Their close-knit family dynamic is a testament to the enduring bonds that strengthen their relationships.

ALSO READ: Does Khloe Kardashian feel 'more than an aunt' to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream?