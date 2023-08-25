'He's very strict with me': When Millie Bobby Brown revealed how Henry Cavill set 'boundaries' on Enola Holmes set

Millie Bobby Brown once candidly shared insights into her dynamic with co-star Henry Cavill during the filming of Enola Holmes. Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, portrayed Sherlock Holmes' younger sister in the Netflix hit. She talked about how Cavill, with whom she reunited for Enola Holmes 2, established "strict" boundaries in their friendship during the shooting.

Navigating the unique relationship between Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

In an interview with Deadline, Brown compared her rapport with Cavill to her bond with her Stranger Things co-stars. She said that her connection with Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton, forged since the age of 10, resembled that of schoolmates, evoking a sibling-like camaraderie. Conversely, her relationship with Cavill mirrors an adult friendship. Brown playfully delved into the dynamics of her friendship with Cavill, shedding light on their mutual understanding. She jokingly noted that they have set boundaries in their interactions. For instance, she's prohibited from prying into his personal life, and she humorously talks about his straightforward response: "Millie, shut up. No."

Millie Bobby Brown tried challenging Henry Cavill's comfort zone

While emphasizing their strong rapport, Brown also talked about trying to challenge Cavill beyond his comfort zone, especially for the sequel. Millie also understood Cavill's point of view as he does not have any sisters in real life so he could probably not relate to Millie. The Stranger Things star said “It’s shocking because he doesn’t have any sisters. So, for him, it must be completely different. I have a sister, a brother, and an older brother. So, I’m very much used to that kind of dynamic. I had to implement a lot of that into my relationship with Henry offscreen and onscreen and just pull him out of his comfort zone.”

In addition, Brown discussed the importance of her role in the movie Enola Holmes, emphasizing the empowerment and representation it brings. She related to the movie's central theme of a young woman trying to find her voice. Brown praised the movie as a positive step forward. Her position as a female lead is evidence of progress in opening up leading roles for women.

