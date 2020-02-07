Hey Matthew Perry, wondering what your first Instagram post should be? We've got some 'Friend'ly suggestions

Matthew Perry made his Instagram debut on Thursday. Since the actor hasn't shared any post yet, we thought we would come to his rescue.

Friends fans were on cloud nine after Matthew Perry finally decided to make his debut on Instagram. Last of the Friends cast missing on the social media platform, the actor decided to finally create his account four months after Jennifer Aniston joined the platform. The actor was welcomed on the platform by Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. While Friends fans were thrilled to hit the follow button on his social media account, the actor hasn't posted a picture or a video on the same.

So, we decided, maybe we could help our "Friend." On one hand, we would love to see the actor follow Jen's footsteps and bless us with yet another epic Friends reunion picture. On the other, we thought there are other pictures from the classic sitcom that would be good options to consider for Perry's first Instagram post.

Take a look at our pick:

Joey and Chandler riding into Monica and Rachel's apartment on the white dog:

Nothing announces the arrival of the king of sarcasm like Chandler and Joey riding the white dog. It would be the perfect beginning to his Instagram account.

via GIPHY

Rachel and Chandler eating the cheesecake:

Remember when Rachel dropped the cheesecake and Chandler joined her to eat the cake off the floor? It would be a great recall, especially since the two Friends stars - Jen and Matthew - were the last souls to join the platform.

via GIPHY

Chandler and Monica's adorable moments:

With Valentine's Day approaching, how about spreading some love with our favourite on-screen couple, Matthew? There are so many, you could just pick one!

via GIPHY

Chandler and Monica's engagement photo:

We know how much Chandler hated being photographed. Given Instagram is a photo (and video) sharing platform, it would be perfect to share the creepy-faced Chandler photo as your first post.

via GIPHY

Friends:

If everything else fails to impress you, how about just a picture with your "Friends" taken on the first, during or last day on the sets?

via GIPHY

What would you want Matthew Perry's first Instagram post to be about? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

