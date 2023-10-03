'Hid behind the bench...': When Ryan Reynolds revealed Eva Mendes called him in the middle of shooting Gray Man to ask THIS hilarious question

Ryan Gosling, the charismatic Hollywood actor known for his roles in films like "La La Land" and "Drive," recently shared a humorous anecdote from the set of his action-packed movie, "The Gray Man." While appearing on Good Morning America, Gosling recounted a funny incident involving a phone call from his partner, Eva Mendes.

The Gosling-Mendes anecdote that stole hearts

Ryan Gosling may be an A-list actor, but above all, he is a family man who will drop everything to answer a call from Eva Mendes. 😍#TheGrayManhttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/KJgubayGnt — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 21, 2022

During the interview, Gosling reminisced about a particular day of filming in Prague, where he found himself handcuffed to a bench, engrossed in an intense action sequence. Little did he know that a call from Eva Mendes, who was with their daughters at a nearby hotel, would lead to a hilarious exchange.

As explosions echoed in the background of the filming location, Eva inquired, "How long are these explosions going to go on because the girls have a piano Zoom class!" The unexpected and comical question caught Gosling off guard, leading to both the audience and the hosts bursting into laughter.

This charming anecdote offers a glimpse into the everyday life of a Hollywood power couple known for their privacy and devotion to their family. Despite their efforts to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, Gosling and Mendes have occasionally shared endearing moments from their relationship.

From on-screen to real-life romance: The origin of Ryan and Eva's love story

The couple's love story began on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012, and it has blossomed into a deep and lasting bond. They share two daughters and, as recent reports suggest, have taken their relationship to the next level by tying the knot.

While Mendes and Gosling are known for their low-key approach to fame, their mutual respect and support for each other in both their careers and family life shine through. Although they keep much of their life private, they have occasionally opened about their love for each other and their joy in raising their children together.

In a world where celebrity relationships often face intense scrutiny, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes remind us that genuine love, shared values, and a healthy sense of humor can help maintain a strong and enduring partnership. And in Gosling's case, even when you're handcuffed to a bench in the middle of a movie shoot, love and family always take center stage.

