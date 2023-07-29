Hidden Strike: Netflix’s new action comedy starring John Cena; Check release date, cast and more

Hidden Strike, directed by Scott Waugh, is set to make its Netflix debut on July 28, 2023. Starring action icons John Cena and Jackie Chan, this action-comedy follows two former Special Forces soldiers on a daring mission

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Jul 29, 2023   |  10:31 AM IST  |  328
Still from trailer of Hidden Strike (YouTube/netflix)
Key Highlight

  • Hidden Strike premieres on Netflix this Friday, July 28, 2023
  • The film brings together John Cena and Jackie Chan in the lead roles as former soldiers

Hidden Strike is Netflix's latest offering. It's an action-packed original boasting an impressive cast. It promises to deliver thrilling entertainment. The film has been helmed by Scott Waugh, known for his work like Need for Speed and Act of Valor. He brings together John Cena and Jackie Chan in the lead roles as former soldiers Chris Van Horne and Luo Feng. Hidden Strike is set to release on July 28, 2023. The movie revolves around their perilous journey to escort civilians through the perilous terrain of Baghdad's Highway of Death.

Filming across China

Hidden Strike's production concluded nearly five years ago in 2018, capturing its essence by filming on location in China. The movie features scenes shot in multiple regions of the country, including Ningxia, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Beijing.

Capturing the essence of China

The filmmakers meticulously selected picturesque locations in China to ensure authenticity and create a visually captivating experience. Yinchuan, Ningxia, served as one of the primary filming spots, where crucial sequences were shot, highlighting sites such as the Sand-lake, the Western Xia tombs, and Taizi Great Mosque. Inner Mongolia also played a significant role in the film, with essential desert scenes filmed in the Alxa Desert, offering a unique and scientifically valuable backdrop. Beijing, the capital city, provided an iconic setting for several action sequences, featuring landmarks like Tiananmen, the Forbidden City, and the Temple of Heaven.

The trailer of Hidden Strike

Plot and cast details of Hidden Strike

The movie's plot revolves around Chris Van Horne and Luo Feng, portrayed by John Cena and Jackie Chan, respectively. The duo must safely escort a group of civilians through the treacherous Highway of Death in Baghdad. Their mission takes an unexpected turn when they uncover a grand oil heist orchestrated by Owen Paddock, played by Pilou Asbæk. The action-comedy blends adrenaline-pumping moments with the heartfelt emotional backstories of the lead characters. The star-studded cast includes Zhenwei Wang, Rachael Holoway, Amadeus Serafini, Jun Gong, Nadine Leon Gobet, Michael Koltes, and more.

As anticipation builds for the release of Hidden Strike on Netflix, fans can look forward to an action-packed adventure filled with humor, camaraderie, and heart. With John Cena and Jackie Chan leading an exceptional ensemble cast, the film promises to be a thrilling ride that combines explosive action with captivating storytelling. Don't miss the adrenaline-fueled journey of Chris Van Horne and Luo Feng as they navigate danger, chaos, and unexpected alliances. Hidden Strike premieres on Netflix this Friday, July 28, 2023, promising a cinematic experience like no other.

FAQs

What is the new Netflix Jackie Chan movie?
Jackie Chan and John Cena's Hidden Strike Arriving On Netflix On Friday.
Is Hidden Strike movie out?
The makers of this action Hidden Strike film finally officially confirmed its release date. According to latest leaks, Hidden Strike will release on 28 July 2023 on Netflix.
Where can i stream hidden strike?
few ways to watch Watch Hidden Strike online in the US You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play.
