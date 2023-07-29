Hidden Strike: Netflix’s new action comedy starring John Cena; Check release date, cast and more

Hidden Strike is Netflix's latest offering. It's an action-packed original boasting an impressive cast. It promises to deliver thrilling entertainment. The film has been helmed by Scott Waugh, known for his work like Need for Speed and Act of Valor. He brings together John Cena and Jackie Chan in the lead roles as former soldiers Chris Van Horne and Luo Feng. Hidden Strike is set to release on July 28, 2023. The movie revolves around their perilous journey to escort civilians through the perilous terrain of Baghdad's Highway of Death.

Filming across China

Hidden Strike's production concluded nearly five years ago in 2018, capturing its essence by filming on location in China. The movie features scenes shot in multiple regions of the country, including Ningxia, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Beijing.

Capturing the essence of China

The filmmakers meticulously selected picturesque locations in China to ensure authenticity and create a visually captivating experience. Yinchuan, Ningxia, served as one of the primary filming spots, where crucial sequences were shot, highlighting sites such as the Sand-lake, the Western Xia tombs, and Taizi Great Mosque. Inner Mongolia also played a significant role in the film, with essential desert scenes filmed in the Alxa Desert, offering a unique and scientifically valuable backdrop. Beijing, the capital city, provided an iconic setting for several action sequences, featuring landmarks like Tiananmen, the Forbidden City, and the Temple of Heaven.

ALSO READ: John Cena opens up about his WWE feud with Dwayne Johnson: Admits that he was short-sighted and selfish

The trailer of Hidden Strike

Plot and cast details of Hidden Strike

The movie's plot revolves around Chris Van Horne and Luo Feng, portrayed by John Cena and Jackie Chan, respectively. The duo must safely escort a group of civilians through the treacherous Highway of Death in Baghdad. Their mission takes an unexpected turn when they uncover a grand oil heist orchestrated by Owen Paddock, played by Pilou Asbæk. The action-comedy blends adrenaline-pumping moments with the heartfelt emotional backstories of the lead characters. The star-studded cast includes Zhenwei Wang, Rachael Holoway, Amadeus Serafini, Jun Gong, Nadine Leon Gobet, Michael Koltes, and more.

As anticipation builds for the release of Hidden Strike on Netflix, fans can look forward to an action-packed adventure filled with humor, camaraderie, and heart. With John Cena and Jackie Chan leading an exceptional ensemble cast, the film promises to be a thrilling ride that combines explosive action with captivating storytelling. Don't miss the adrenaline-fueled journey of Chris Van Horne and Luo Feng as they navigate danger, chaos, and unexpected alliances. Hidden Strike premieres on Netflix this Friday, July 28, 2023, promising a cinematic experience like no other.

ALSO READ: John Cena compares Fast and Furious movies to WWE; Reacts to critics who said there's no need for one more