'High On Cartoons': Kristen Bell Admits She Hasn't Smoked Cannabis For Nearly 15 Years, Changed Since Having Kids

Kristen Bell, who is producing the most recent revival of Reefer Madness: The Musical, spoke candidly about her personal cannabis past and how her intake has evolved since becoming a mother. Given her sensitivity to alcohol, she openly acknowledges having enjoyed "a lot of reefer in college," but since becoming a mother, her consumption has drastically reduced.

The Frozen actress, who is a mother of two, Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, revealed that she spends most of her nights with them. Bell told Deadline, "To be honest, I have not partaken in cannabis, minus maybe a gummy or two in the last 15 years. But that’s because I spend every night with my children, and we’re high on cartoons."

Bell, who is currently clean, talked nostalgically of a time in college when she used cannabis to make what she thought was the most brilliant card game ever imagined. She revealed that she put different marker numbers and shapes on all the cards and wrote down the rules.

Bell said, "It was complete nonsense the following morning. However, nothing had ever made more sense to me than it did the night before." Bell noted with a laugh that although the world might never see her brilliant creation, the experience of feeling very "enlightened" will always stay with her.

