  1. Home
  2. entertainment

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale decides to remove breast implants post revealing about them

Ashley Tisdale who played Sharpay Evans in High School Musical has confessed that she got breast implants a few years ago and has now decided to remove them. Ashley shared this news through a lengthy Instagram post where she also spoke about mental health. See her post below.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: August 18, 2020 01:16 am
High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale decides to remove breast implants post revealing about themHigh School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale decides to remove breast implants post revealing about them

High School musical actress Ashley Tisdale just revealed she got her breast implants removed. The 35-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram to share the story. Ashley started by saying: “Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared. As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery,” Ashley posted. 

 

“Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did,” she continued. “But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues (full story on @frenshe) that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared. As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did. But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues (full story on @frenshe) that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal. This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love. This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me. Over the years I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life. I’m super excited to share with you what I’ve learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between. I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today. Love you all! @frenshe is NOW LIVE!!

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on

“This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love,” Ashley said. “This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me.”

 

“Over the years I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life,” she added. “I’m super excited to share with you what I’ve learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between. I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today. Love you all! @frenshe is NOW LIVE!!”

 

ALSO READ: Ashley Tisdale REVEALS her worst onscreen kiss was with THIS famous star; Find Out

Credits :Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement