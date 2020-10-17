High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale REVEALS gender of her first baby with husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale recently revealed the gender of her upcoming baby with husband Christopher French, through a cute gender reveal party as seen on her Instagram.

Ashley Tisdale who is currently pregnant with her first child, just revealed if she’s expecting a boy or a girl! The 35-year-old High School Musical actress and her husband Christopher French did a gender reveal by cutting open a cake, and it revealed they’re having a girl.

“This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favourite day EVER! I cried. I was so happy,” Ashley captioned a series of photos from the gender reveal party. You can see the pictures from the gender reveal here.

Ashley also noted, “Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the colour inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench.”

For the unversed, the HSM alum confirmed her pregnancy on September 18th via Instagram. The 35-year-old actress who’s been married to Christopher French since 2014 announced the news with two baby bump photos on her Instagram, which also features her husband, composer French, 38. While the High School Musical alum didn't add any captions, her celebrity friends had a lot to say about the happy news. Tisdale’s HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens commented “Just the freaking cutest,” while Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco said “Omg congratulations!!!” Fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, LA’s Finest star Adam Rose and author and actress Becca Tobin also wished congratulations to Tisdale and French.

