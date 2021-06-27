High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale shares her struggle with breastfeeding as a new mom

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale recently debunked the stigma around breastfeeding and shared her struggles with the process as a new mom.

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale recently opened up about welcoming her daughter in March. The actress wrote a personal note on her website, where she dove deeper into her challenging experience breastfeeding. “I wish someone would’ve told me how hard breastfeeding really was,” she wrote on her website, Frenshe. “You see your friends who are new moms feeding their babies make it look so easy. But no one tells you how hard it really is. I think there’s this pressure around the subject of breastfeeding, and that those who do it are the best moms, but that’s not true.”

In an interview with ABC Audio on Friday (June 25), the Masked Dancer host explained her decision to speak out about her breastfeeding journey. “There is a stigma that breast feeding is the way to go. And if you can’t do it… there’s this stress around it,” Ashley said. She added that she hadn’t expected to receive such positive responses from fellow moms who were also struggling with breastfeeding, but she was happy to help encourage them.

“[It] just felt so great that I.. made them feel better and less guilty. I feel good that I can make people feel less stressed… and good about themselves,” she said. “As a new mom, there’s just so much pressure… We shouldn’t feel that way. We should just do what’s best for the baby.”

In the past, the High School Musical alum has been open about her breast implant surgery, which she recently had undone, and what led to that decision.

