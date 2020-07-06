High School Musical alum Lucas Grabeel reveals he wouldn't play Ryan if it was made today for THIS reason

In a recent interview, High School Musical alum Lucas Grabeel spoke about whether he would play his beloved character today or not. The HSM star confessed that he would not play the same character if a sequel was made today. Scroll ahead to see the reason why.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Lucas Grabeel spoke up about his gay character Ryan in High School Musical. Looking back at his role, Lucas said that if the movie was made today, he wouldn’t want to play Ryan because he would want a gay actor to play the role. High School Musical was released back in 2006. “There’s so many amazingly talented gay actors that could do it as well, so if High School Musical was made today-–I don’t know if I would play Ryan,” Lucas shared. “I would love to, but the last thing I want to do is take an opportunity away from other people.” Lucas continued, “As a straight white man, I know that even without trying, I have taken opportunities away from other people.”

This interview comes just a few days after director Kenny Ortega revealed that Ryan’s character was gay after years of speculation. Lucas went on to recall talking to Kenny about Ryan where Kenny said that he didn’t think Disney was “ready” to have an openly gay character. “I came up to Kenny one day and was like, ‘Hey, so can we talk about the character for a second? Ryan’s gay, right?’” Lucas recalled. “He was like, ‘Well, I mean, it’s a touchy subject sometimes with children’s programming–-I’m not sure if Disney is ready now for that kind of thing. I absolutely agree that he is and I think we have an opportunity here to showcase a real person.’”

Lucas also shared that at the time, the movie was released back in 2006, gay people weren’t represented with multi-faceted characters. “Coming out is something that a lot of kids go through and don’t often see portrayed on television. At that time it was either the gay characters were extremely flamboyant or very closeted and kind of shut off,” Lucas said.

“We need to start educating everyone at the youngest age possible and that’s why it will fall into the hands of Disney who create so much great programming for the developing minds of our future country,” Lucas added. “We in the film industry have a duty to educate as well as entertain,” the HSM star concluded.

Share your comment ×