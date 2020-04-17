High School Musical cast and other Disney faces have a virtual musical reunion amidst Coronavirus crisis

High School Musical cast and others sing 'We’re All in This Together' at the Disney Family Singalong aired amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

The High School Musical cast and other Disney faces along with renowned singers like Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Little Big Town, Josh Groban and others featured on the Disney Family Singalong that premiered on ABC, this Thursday. It was a much-needed musical break for the viewers amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Hosted by American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest, the show got the stars to have a virtual reunion and take the fans on a nostalgic ride as they performed on some classic Disney hits.

The show began with Kristen Chenoweth showing off her incredible vocal range followed by Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's performance with Julianne Hough's choreographed cameo up next. The musical show was also like a mini Disney party with High School Musical cast, Descendants, Zombies, HSM: TM: TS, Raven’s Home and others reuniting to sing 'We’re All in This Together' for the main event, in order to cheer up the fans amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. While Zac Efron could not be a part of the singalong, he recorded a video of himself introducing his HSM team before their performance.

Before the main events where stars reunited to the High School Musical track, many other performances took place. Josh Groban, Auli’i Cravalho, Beyonce, Darren Criss, Ariana Grande, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and Alan Menken, Christina Aguilera, Jordan Fisher, Tori Kelly, Thomas Rhett, and others were among the 17 performers on the Disney Family Singalong. Finally, Demi Lovato and Michael Buble closed out the night with “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella.

WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!!! Nosso cast de #HSMTMTS PERFEITOS . #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/W1RldOLLER — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series BR (@hsmtmtsBR) April 17, 2020

