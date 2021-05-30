High School Musical’s former co-stars reunite; Vanessa Hudgens meets Ashley Tisdale’s newborn daughter Jupiter

High School Musical’s former co-stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale recently reunited to meet, Hudgens also met Tisdale’s newborn daughter!

Actress Vanessa Hudgens recently met her High School Musical’s former co-star and longtime BFF Ashley Tisdale, and her baby girl! Hudgens, who starred with Tisdale in the High School Musical franchise, has been friends with Ashley through the years. So it was a given that Vanessa would be meeting up with baby Ashley soon!

Ashley, 35, who gave birth to her baby girl Jupiter on March 23, had Vanessa come by to meet the newborn today! Speaking about Ashley’s pregnancy last month, Vanessa said, “We’re going to wait until I have time and make sure that I’m not travelling anywhere, and just block out a window to meet Jupiter.” After sharing photos of them together, Ashley said, “Literally Jupiter opened her arms like ‘hold me’ the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart.” Vanessa reposted the pictures and said, “I melt over this angel.”

Tisdale announced her pregnancy to the world in September 2020, sharing an image on Instagram, the actress posted a picture of her baby bump. On which, Tisdale’s HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens commented “Just the freaking cutest,” while Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco said “Omg congratulations!!!” Fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, LA’s Finest star Adam Rose and author and actress Becca Tobin also wished congratulations to Tisdale and French.

