High School Musical Season 4: Does the Wildcats future look brighter than ever? Series ending explained

While High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is coming to an end on screen, the Wildcats' future looks brighter than ever, offscreen. The kids at East High put on their performance of High School Musical 3: Senior Year by the end of the series finale, Born to be Brave, which is currently streaming on Disney+. Gina quickly changed into her ball gown and headed down the hall to a press conference where she announced her casting for a high-budget Hollywood film.

ALSO READ: High School Musical Season 4: The Series; Where to watch, streaming details, and everything you need to know

Ending of High School Musical Season 4 explained

Ricky, portrayed by Joshua Bassett, believes Gina is leaving because the film is being shot in New Zealand, so he rushes to make one last romantic gesture to finally tell her he loves her, through a song, obviously! Ricky believes he's finally said it, but Gina lovingly admits she put a letter in his hat on Thanksgiving telling him she loves him, too.

In a pleasant twist, Gina pulls off a power play, forcing the film's director, Quinn, who is portrayed by Caitlin Reilly, to shift the film's location from New Zealand to Salt Lake City so she can continue to attend East High and perform in the spring musical. Meanwhile, Miss Jenn is motivated to shred up her own invitation to join the cast of Wicked as soon as the contract is signed, so she will also remain at East High.

As for the rest of the Wildcats, Ashlyn and Maddox share a kiss; Miss Jenn and Mr. Mazzara finally get together; Kourtney decides to attend an HBCU next year; Seb comes out to his father and his kiss with Carlos goes viral on social media.

Following the credits, audiences are treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse on the set as Reinders joins the entire cast backstage to sing a live, emotional, stripped-down version of For Good from Wicked. And we would be lying if we said tears weren’t involved.

Will High School Musical have a Season 5?

While we'd want to keep watching these youngsters take on the world with the help of catchy songs and flashy performances, sadly the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Final Season, series concludes here for the time being.

The final season of the show was completed in December 2022. On June 21, 2023, creator Tim Federle announced the end of the season on Instagram and said, "After 4 years at East High, it's time to graduate."

He added, “This is our final, final season. This show introduced me to the most incredible cast — and crew — and partners. We 'don't not love you,' fans who loved our super-meta series. We can't wait to show you our amazing fourth act.” Federle concluded his note writing “Hope to see you all at graduation,” in all caps.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 has been released on Disney+. Instead of a weekly release, the makers have decided to drop the episodes at once.

ALSO READ: High School Musical: The Series 4 teaser, Joshua Bassett and cast return for final season of Disney+ drama