High School Musical Season 4: The Series; Where to watch, streaming details, and everything you need to know

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set to release soon on Disney+. Many who grew up watching Disney Channel in the mid-2000s can recall the original High School Musical movies. The Series summarizes high school in a single sentence that there is nothing like high school in this world. High school is filled with drama, such as romantic partners, jealousy, new experiences, disobeying rules, and discovering oneself. Despite its ups and downs, high school is a crucial time in the life of an adolescent.This show is just a trip down the memory lane or about what you could basically experience in high school. Here’s everything you need to know about High School: The Musical: The Series.

ALSO READ: High School Musical: The Series 4 teaser, Joshua Bassett and cast return for final season of Disney+ drama

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 release date and time

The first High School Musical film was released in 2006, presenting the Romeo and Juliet-esque narrative of Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), two teenagers who fall in love and refuse to stick to what they know, aka basketball and math.

It was Disney's most successful original film of all time, generating two sequels (the third of which was released in theaters) and a popular spinoff TV program that follows students at the actual (but still fictional) East High as they prepare to create a musical based on the film.

Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will release on Disney+ on August 9. All of the episodes will be released together instead of weekly. Here's a list of times for each time zone so you know when you can tune in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9 a.m. Central European Summer Time

1:30 p.m., India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9 p.m. New Zealand

All about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 cast and plot

Season 4 returns to East High after spending the previous summer at Camp Shallow Lake. It's been a wild summer, but now it's time to get back to work as these students prepare for an incredible senior year and graduation. They'll end the year (and the play) on a high note by bringing High School Musical back to East High in the shape of High School Musical 4: The Reunion. The movie will be filmed on campus, and the Wildcats will be featured extras, which is a dream come true for them. In terms of their personal lives, we will see Gina and Ricky's relationship bloom.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "In Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the Wildcats return to East High after an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake to prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. On their first day back, the principal announces that Disney has decided to film the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school, with our Wildcats appearing as featured extras." It's the fourth season, and it's now or never."

Advertisement

Season 4 will introduce both new and returning Wildcats. Joshua Bassett (Ricky) and Sophia Wylie (Gina) will play the lead roles. Dara René plays Kourtney, Frankie Rodriguez plays Carlos, Julia Lester plays Ashlyn, Matt Cornett plays E.J., and Kate Reinders plays Miss Jenn. Larry Saperstein (Big Red), Joe Serafini (Seb), Adrian Lyles (Jet), Saylor Bell Curda (Maddox), and Mark St. Cyr (Mr. Benjamin Mazzara) will also make appearances. Matthew Sato (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), Vasthy Mompoint (Winx Club), and Caitlin Reilly (Hacks) are among the new Wildcats on the team.

Many fans are eager to see Nini, the main character from the first two seasons, played by Olivia Rodrigo. Nini was given a touching send-off in Season 3, and Rodrigo will not be returning for the final season owing to her hectic schedule as a pop sensation.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are always involved in a musical during the season, and this year's will be High School Musical 3: Senior Year. The current characters will go on a trip similar to the Wildcats in the High School Musical 3 film (and the musical within the film, which is based on their lives). Yes, things are a little perplexing and meta.

ALSO READ: 7 Shows like High School Musical Series you must see