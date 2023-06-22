High School Musical: The Series 4 teaser, Joshua Bassett and cast return for final season of Disney+ drama

Musical drama High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is all set to bid the viewers goodbye with its fourth and final season. The television series starring Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett has been a hit amongst the youth and fans are sad to see it go. The trailer for the fourth season was released on June 21, 2023, and here is everything we know about it.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 4 teaser out

The teaser for the final installment in the High School Musical: The Musical series sees the cast returning for their senior year. The students find out that High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie is being filmed at East High. The description of the series has always been a return to the school 13 years after the original film trilogy, which is why it made sense for the original actors of the franchise to make guest appearances in the final season.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 4 release date and cast

The trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 4 will release on August 9, 2023, on Disney+ with all eight episodes premiering at the same time. Joshua Bassett and Sofia Wylie will be back as Ricky Bowen and Gina Porter. Other returning cast members include Matt Cornett as E. J. Caswell, Dara Reneé as Kourtney Greene, Julia Lester as Ashlyn Caswell, Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos Rodriguez, and Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn.

Liamani Segura, Mark St. Cyr, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Adrian Lyles, and Saylor Bell Curda will be back as Emmy, Benjamin Mazzara, Big Red, Seb Matthew-Smith, Jet, and Maddox. New additions to the cast include Caitlin Reilly, Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, and Vasthy Mompoint. Olivia Rodrigo, who played the starring role of Nini Salazar-Roberts, will not be returning after bidding the series farewell in the season three finale.

Meanwhile, cast members from the original and iconic High School Musical film trilogy who will be making a guest appearance include Corbin Bleu as Chad Danforth, Monique Coleman as Taylor McKessie, Lucas Grabeel as Ryan Evans, Bart Johnson as Coach Jack Bolton, Alyson Reed as Miss Darbus, and Kaycee Stroh as Martha Cox. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series first premiered on Disney+ on November 8, 2019.

