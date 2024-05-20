'Highly Evolved And Compassionate': Dean McDermott Lauds Ex Tori Spelling For Supporting His Relationship With Lily Calo 

Dean McDermott recently made his new relationship with girlfriend Lily Calo Instagram official, sharing a picture of themselves as the duo attended a red carpet at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles. After he shared the news of his new relationship, his ex-wife Tori Spelling also showed her support by liking his latest post.

However, after she supported McDermott's new relationship post by hitting the like button, some social media users were not pleased and questioned her actions. The 57-year-old star then took to the comments to shut down the trolls and defended his ex-partner by praising her. Read on to know what he said.

Dean McDermott defends ex Tori Spelling as he made relationship official with Lily Calo

Dean McDermott is making headlines as the actor announced the news of his separation from his estranged wife, Tori Spelling. The couple was married for 18 years. However, they left their fans in shock after they filed for divorce on March 29, 2024.

In addition, the Canadian actor recently made his new relationship with Lily Calo official by sharing a picture of the two on his Instagram. However, many social media users quickly took to his latest post to troll his ex-wife, Tori Spelling, who had shown support by liking his post about his new relationship.

Upon noticing a few negative comments about his former partner, the reality TV star jumped into the comment section to defend Spelling, responding to the trolls by praising her.

One user commented on his post, “The fact that Tori liked this is mind-boggling!” In response to this comment, he wrote, “It's because she is a highly evolved and compassionate, loving person, which is a lot more than I can say for the trolls commenting on this post.”

He also urged people to respect his and his former partner's decision to divorce, noting, "Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart them together. That's life. I'll pray for happiness for all the haters.”

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling filed for divorce

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling were once the happiest couples in the tinsel town. However, their whirlwind relationship came to an end as the now estranged couple filed for divorce on 29 March 2024.

Per People magazine, the couple first met on the set of their TV movie Mind Over Murder in 2006 and then tied the knot in 2007 in Fiji. The couple shares five kids: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, whom they welcomed over the years during their marriage.

According to reports, the couple first announced their separation in June 2023. In November of that year, McDermott told the Daily Mail that some of his actions might have caused damage to their 18-year-long marriage, noting, “All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman. It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful, and I just tore it down year after year, day after day.”