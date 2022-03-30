Hilaria Baldwin expecting her seventh child with Alec Baldwin: Another Baldwinito is coming this fall

Hilaria Baldwin is expecting her seventh child with her husband Alec Baldwin. The couple confirmed their pregnancy on Instagram with a sweet video that showed their six kids reacting to the happy news. In her caption, Hilaria mentioned that her baby will arrive in fall. Confirming the news, Hilaria called it a "blessing" amid their difficult time.

It was time for everyone to get into a happy dance at the Baldwin household as Hilaria revealed that a new baby was on the way. In a sweet video, the mother of six was seen surrounded by all her kids who looked ecstatic as they were seen jumping with joy on hearing the news of her pregnancy. Alec was also seen in the video celebrating this special moment.

Sharing her pregnancy news, in the caption, Hilaria wrote, "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise."

Watch Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's sweet pregnancy announcement video HERE

Calling their new baby a "blessing" amid the tough time the couple has been going through in the wake of the Rust tragedy, Hilaria further added, "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones."

Hilaria and Alec are already parents to daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.

