Hilaria Baldwin Recalls How She Bid Goodbye To Kids 'In Case Something Happened' To Her And Husband Alec Baldwin During Rust Trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and death.

When Alec Baldwin made headlines about the Rust shooting case, all eyes were on the trial given the way horrific incidents that had occurred on set-- which included the death of cinematographer, Haylna Hutchins. The case ended up being dismissed by the judge in 2024. And now, reflecting on that time, the actor’s wife Hilaria has discussed her concerns.

On the March 9 episode of The Baldwins, Hilaria talked about not being sure what the outcome of the trial would be. She said, “This is going to sound so stupid but I wrote the kids — that I left here — little letters and hid them. I told my friend where they were in case something happened to us.”

The reality show star added that their eldest child, Carmen, 11, asked her the night prior that when her father goes to New Mexico, should she say to him in a “special way?” Hilaria recalled on the show, “[She was so afraid] that when Alec and I go into court somebody is going to shoot us.”

The mother of seven reflected on how her husband faced a hard time in the initial months. On the show, she also talked about finding text messages between her and Alec after which he said that he wanted to "end his life".

She revealed, “He has survivor’s guilt.” Hilaria also said that the actor wished that it was him and that in a second, he would exchange places.

The reality show star also shared that this has had a major effect on his well-being and mental health. She recalled Alec having heart issues in the past few years, where he ended up fainting many times.

For the unversed, back in 2021, on the set of Rust movie, the actor reportedly held the prop gun, that was fired. It resulted in the death of cinematographer, Haylna Hutchins and also injured Joel Soulza. Alec was insistent about being responsible for what had occurred, per US Weekly.

After his charges were dropped in 2023, he reportedly ended up getting indicted for Hutchin’s death. Last year, this case was dismissed by the judge.