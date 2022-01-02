Hilaria Baldwin refects on 2021 being a year filled with 'awfulness', Calls for kindness in 2022; SEE POST

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin have had a tough 2021 due to Rust tragedy that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death on the actor's set. In her recent Instagram post, Hilaria reflected on the year that was and called it full of "awfulness." In her note for 2022, Baldwin urged people to practise more kindness.

The mother of six rang in 2022 with a lengthy post along with a snap of her family with husband Alec Baldwin. In the post, Hilaria stated that she expects the new year to be "flawless" given that the past year was full of difficult moments. In her caption, Hilaria described life as naturally flawed and said, "'It's beautiful & tragic, happy & sad."

She further added why 2022 should be a year of kindness and why it's important to nurture it adding, "'Kindness nurtures others and the world we inhabit and leave to our children. Kind also just feels good. This isn’t Darwinism, the kindness well is never empty-IF we continue to fill it with our will, action and determination."

Check out Hilaria Baldwin's post here:

Following the incident on Rust set in New Mexico, Alec Baldwin faced a lot of backlash as well as online trolling, the actor in his past social media posts also thanked his wife for standing strong and supporting him amid this difficult time. Baldwin addressed the Rust shooting tragedy for the first time in an interview with George Stephanopoulos where he broke down and maintained that he finds it hard to believe and hopes he could have changed how things happened.

