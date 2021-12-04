Hilaria Baldwin says 'here to heal any of your pain' in an emotional post for husband Alec Baldwin

After Alec Baldwin appeared in a tell-all interview along with George Stephanopoulos as he opened up about the Rust tragedy, his wife Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to share a post where she expressed her love and support for her husband and spoke about standing strong by his side saying, she will do so "until the very end" in her caption.

Hilaria shared a photo from their wedding day on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note in captions where she pledged her support for Alec amid this trying time. Baldwin's wife wrote, "I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you" in the message. She also spoke about the horrific accident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and how following the same, their life has changed.

In the caption, Hilaria wrote, "So I go back to, 'I am here, I love you, and I'm going to take care of you.' We honor Halyna and her family. To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again. My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end."

Alec himself recently shared a post on Instagram where he hailed his wife for her support amid the Rust tragedy. Sharing a photo with his son, Alec wrote a note about the true meaning of family support in the caption.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin hails wife Hilaria for giving him a 'reason to live' after Rust tragedy