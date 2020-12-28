Hilaria Baldwin signs off of social media ‘for a long time’ post slamming troll for questioning her heritage

Hilaria Baldwin who has been at the centre of social media lately, recently announced that she will take a social media break amidst social media users questioning her heritage.

Hilaria Baldwin is reacting to some discussion online regarding her accent and her heritage and is now quitting social media for a while. For the unversed, the 36-year-old wife of Alec Baldwin, who was born in Boston, Massachusettes, posted a video reacting to discussions online questioning her roots and seeming inconsistencies in her family’s origins regarding whether she is actually Spanish through old videos and interviews. Some of the seemingly conflicting footage – as documented by a popular thread on Twitter by @lenibriscoe includes her seemingly not knowing how to say “cucumber” in English, and then not having an accent in other videos. “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person” the account stated on Twitter.

“A bit about me. I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking— I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it,” she wrote in response to the trolling.

After sharing the statement, Baldwin announced that she is taking a social media break. “I’ve said my piece. I’m so tired. I’m going to go back to my family because I’ve been not a very good mommy spending a lot of time focusing on this. I just want to be left alone. I love you and I’m going to sign off for a long time,” she told her followers on her Instagram Story.

