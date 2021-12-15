Hilaria Baldwin thanks people for supporting Alec Baldwin with their kind gestures amid Rust tragedy

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin recently took to Instagram to share a photo of a stranger who stopped midway to tell Alec that he was praying for him amid the Rust tragedy. Appreciating this gesture, Hilaria wrote a note of thanks for people who have been showing support for Alec by being empathic and cheering for him on amid the trying time.

Hilaria shared a photo of Alec who was seen chatting up with a driver during his recent outing. In her captions, she explained the incident as she wrote,

Grateful for people who stop my husband to say they are thinking about him, praying for him, “keep on, Alec”, “hang in there”, “we are here for you”…all of these messages are life changing for him. And also for our whole family. A quick act of kindness means the world to us. Grateful to this superhuman who said he was praying for him today, as he was driving by. Didn’t get your name in our split moment encounter, but you are a special soul with a huge heart."

Alec also echoed in on his recent meet as he left a comment on Hilaria's post that said, "I am truly grateful, whoever you are."

Baldwin has been in the news since October following a tragic incident on the set of his upcoming film Rust which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Following a prop gun accident that took place in New Mexico, Hutchins got fatally shot whereas the director of the film also suffered severe injuries. Alec recently opened up about the incident in his first-ever interview about the same where the actor broke down and mentioned that he didn't pull the trigger for the prop gun.

