Hilarie Burton CLARIFIES rumours about her One Tree Hill exit's connection to Chad Michael Murray

One Tree Hill fans can take a sigh of relief as the show's lead star Hilarie Burton recently clarified what led to her exit from the popular show and it wasn't because of her co-star Chad Michael Murray. While it is well-known that both the lead stars quit the famed teen sitcom during season 6, speculations suggested Chad had caused an issue during Hilarie's exit though it has now been confirmed by Burton that nothing of the sort happened.

While responding to a fan on Twitter who called out Chad for him being the reason for Burton's "unceremonious exit", Burton clarified the rumours and stated that Murray, in fact, defended her and was supportive towards her on the show. In her reply, Hilarie wrote, "I’m not sure where your info is coming from, but Chad had nothing to do with my leaving. We were both treated badly, and he defended me. I so appreciate your support, but I just wanted to clarify that Chad was my teammate. My bosses were the s***s.”

After the fan later apologised to Burton for falling prey to the rumour, Hilarie further responded saying, "I just correct it because I care about our OTH fam and don’t want anyone carrying around false baggage. Thank you for caring!! Xo.”

Burton's exit from One Tree Hill was mainly because of showrunner Mark Schwahn whom she accused of sexual harassment in 2017. In fact, according to US Weekly, not only Burton but 16 other female cast members wrote an open letter accusing Shawn of sexual misconduct in 2017. Burton quit the show in 2009, her character Peyton was last in Season 6.

