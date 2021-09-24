Hilarie Burton REVEALS getting a tattoo to honor Willie Garson before his death; Vows to publish his memoir

Hilarie Burton has made a lasting tribute to the late Willie Garson. The “One Tree Hill” actress, 39, paid her buddy a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she got his words tattooed on her forearm before traveling to visit him in his last days. She posted pictures, including one of the wedding gifts she received from Garson.

“He would pay you the biggest compliment in the world. Tell you that you were the smartest or prettiest or most talented or that your book/show/recipe/charity, etc mattered and was valuable,” Burton wrote of her friend. “And right as you’d blush, he’d temper it with ‘alright, calm down!’ And then laughter. He’d stop you before you could rebuff the compliment.” She further wrote, “I wanted Willie to know that I was carrying that ‘calm down’ with me forever.”

However, according to The Independent, Hilarie Burton has pledged to assist Willie Garson's family in publishing the late actor's memoir. In her touching homage to the Sex And The City actor, Burton said that her White Collar co-star had just finished the book and had requested her to assist his family in publishing it "for his son Nathen." Meanwhile, Burton characterized Garson's book as a "love letter" to the entertainment business, storytelling, and everyone he had ever worked with throughout his illustrious career.

Burton shared that Garson first spoke to her about the memoir – which is described as “an accounting of his career as a character actor” – in 2019. However, Garson, who portrayed Stanford Blatch on "Sex and the City," died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. He was 57 years old.

